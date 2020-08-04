1/1
Dorothy Ann (Brown) Groner
It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Patricia Groner, née Brown, at the age of 89. She passed on July 20, 2020, in Kamloops, BC.

Pat is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Amund, her son Eric and her granddaughter Taylor

She is survived by her daughter Ellen, and grandchildren Devon, Jenna and Kate.

Pat was born in Sudbury, Ontario, and moved to Vancouver, BC, as a teenager. As a young woman, Pat travelled with the Algar Choir throughout Europe. Upon marrying Amund, Pat opened a small ballet studio in her home and later taught students at a local studio. She continued to cherish the arts throughout her life, spending many years singing in the Kamloops St. Paul's Choir.

Pat's pride and joy were her grandchildren. They loved going to Gran's, where she would join them in painting, playing dress-up, and picking apples from the big tree in her yard. They continued to do this up until this summer, with Pat enjoying sunny evenings in her backyard alongside her beloved cat.

A special thanks to Dr. F. Malan and the Nurse Next Door team for their amazing care over the years.

Due to concerns around COVID, a small private service will be open only to family.

Condolences may be expressed to
the family from www.myalternatives.ca

Published in Kamloops This Week from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
