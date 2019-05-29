Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Eileen (Ferguson) Wale. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

October 27, 1945 - May 18, 2019



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loving mom and grandmother.



Mom passed at the Overlander Trinity Hospice home after a short battle with cancer at the age of 73.



Dorothy was born in Kamloops on October 27, 1945. She lived here most of her life, moving away at times but always returning back to Kamloops: Kamloops is home!



Dorothy was predeceased by her parents Ethel and Thomas Ferguson, her sister Jacky Lantz and her husband Lloyd.



She is survived by her three siblings; Theresa Craigdallie, Susan Recchi and Rob (Tracy) Ferguson and four children Bonnie, Jim (Janice), Laura (Paul) and Sean (Jody), eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.



Cremation will be looked after by Schoenings Funeral Home in Kamloops.



A celebration of her life will be held this August here in Kamloops.



Thank you to the wonderful staff at RIH ER and Overlander Trinity Hospice for taking amazing care of our mom during her final days.



Always in our hearts. ????

