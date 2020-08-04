Dorothy passed away in Victoria, BC on July 25, 2020 in her 96th year. She was born in Kamloops and attended Kam High.



At age 6 years she commenced violin lessons with the late Archie McMurdo. This was the beginning of her wonderful musical career. Her career first commenced in Trail, BC where she taught younger students in a strings programme. After her graduation from U.B.C. in 1950, she began a strings programme in District 61 and started an orchestra programme at Vic High. Ultimately she was successful in the creation of the Greater Victoria Schools Symphony Orchestra. In 1963, her Greater Victoria Schools String Ensemble received a mark of 100% in the Greater Victoria Music Festival for its performance of Rimsky-Korsakoff's Scheherazade. She conducted many concerts and her orchestra won many awards at the various competitions they participated in. For a time she also played the violin and the viola in the Victoria Symphony.



In her retirement years she was a fiddler and entered many competitions and won awards. In the winter time she and her husband, Ted, spent time in Arizona where she joined a musical group. This group entertained many "snowbirds" and played non stop the entire evening for the many dances that were held in the vicinity. She was also a member of 2 musical groups the "Dorimar Trio" and "A Taste of Fiddling." As well she was an active member of the Cordova Bay 55+ Association and organized musical events for special occasions.



Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Edmond (Ted), her parents Mary (Howe) and Harry Hopgood, and her sisters Isabel Lucas and Grace Hopgood. She is survived by her son Bruce (Dawn), her grandchildren Danielle and Dawson, nieces and nephews, and extended family members.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



