1933 - 2019



Dorothy Mae Lestage (Eytcheson) passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born on August 25, 1933 in Lockwood, Saskatchewan. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Raymond Lestage. They were married in Kamloops at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on November 29, 1952. They had four children Linda (Dave) Rabioux, Donna Meeley, Wayne (Shelley) Lestage and Rhonda (Murray) Leonew, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Vel Koerber and family, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Dot was a caring mother who devoted her time working and looking after children like her own. She was an honourary member of the Royal Purple and loved her hobbies, knitting, crocheting and crafting.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice.



The Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Dr., with Pastor Don Maione officiating. Following the service, Dorothy will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



