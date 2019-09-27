Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Watters. View Sign Obituary

Dorothy Mae Watters passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 with family by her side.



Dorothy was born on October 21, 1932 in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. She is predeceased by her grandparents John and Laura Arnold, father and mother Daniel and Mildred Muir and grandson Travis Meade.



Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 69 years Allister (Tin), her three children Laura (Glenn), Allison and Tim (Sally), her grandchildren Jarrett, Jewel, Bryan, Jena, Eric and great-grandchildren Matias and Finn. Her family and friends meant the world to her and she will be dearly missed.



At Dorothy's request, there will be no service.



The Watters family would like to thank the outstanding staff at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home for their wonderful care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home in Dorothy's name.

