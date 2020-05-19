Douglas Bushey
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Douglas Bushey in Victoria, BC on May 11, 2020 after a lengthy battle with dementia.

Doug was born and raised in Toronto along with his four siblings. He moved to the Northwest Territories where he taught for seven years. Most of his teaching career was later spent in Kamloops where he met his wife Kanwal. They married in 1976. In 2016 they moved to Victoria, BC to be closer to family. Doug was known as a kind, loving, gentle man who loved the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Kanwal, siblings, nieces and nephews, his step-daughter Pratima, step-daughter-in-law Christie and four grandchildren Aaron, Jameel, Ravi, and Raekha.

He will be greatly missed.

No service by family request.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved