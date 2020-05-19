It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Douglas Bushey in Victoria, BC on May 11, 2020 after a lengthy battle with dementia.



Doug was born and raised in Toronto along with his four siblings. He moved to the Northwest Territories where he taught for seven years. Most of his teaching career was later spent in Kamloops where he met his wife Kanwal. They married in 1976. In 2016 they moved to Victoria, BC to be closer to family. Doug was known as a kind, loving, gentle man who loved the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.



He is survived by his wife Kanwal, siblings, nieces and nephews, his step-daughter Pratima, step-daughter-in-law Christie and four grandchildren Aaron, Jameel, Ravi, and Raekha.



He will be greatly missed.



No service by family request.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated.

