It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Doug Dick of Kamloops, BC, on November 21, 2020 at 65 years of age. Doug was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He took great pride in all of his family, including the family pets, Sophie and Olive.
Doug is survived by his loving wife Shirley, daughter Corinne Zienowicz, grandsons Erik and Jorden Zienowicz, brothers David Dick of Abbotsford and Ken Dick of Richmond, brother-in-law Bill Seminoff, sister-in-law Glenda Seminoff of Coquitlam as well as nieces, nephew, great nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and numerous friends.
Doug is predeceased by his mother Shirley Dick and father David Dick, son Bradley, mother-in-law Verna Seminoff and father-in-law William Seminoff.
Doug had such a passion for golf and was a member of the Kamloops Golf and Country Club. Prior to his retirement, Doug was in sales in the tool industry. In the winter months he enjoyed curling at McArthur Island, his Monday morning coffee group and his tropical vacations with his wife, Shirley. In the summer months Doug loved backyard croquet games and barbeques with his family. Doug's presence will be missed around the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas where he enjoyed feasting on his favourite meal: Shirley's turkey dinner.
Doug will be missed by his grandsons for his unconditional love, warm smiles, continual support, and the calmness he portrayed. His daughter will miss his endearing nature, talks, patience and love and devotion. His wife will miss the truly committed and adoring husband he was and will cherish the memories they shared in their 31 years together.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kelowna General Hospital.
There will be no formal ceremony. The family will hold a private interment at Hillside Cemetery in Kamloops in the spring of 2021.
Memorial donations may be made to Kamloops SPCA and the Canadian Cancer Society
Condolences may be expressed to the
family from www.myalternatives.ca