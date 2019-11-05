Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas McCulloch Mackie. View Sign Obituary

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Douglas McCulloch Mackie on October 17, 2019.

He is survived by two sons Steven and Kevin, by his partner Laura Buchamer and their son Duncan Buchamer, his two brothers Bruce (Elizabeth) and Stewart (Alison) and his sister Dawn Hodkinson.



Doug was born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland. He served his apprenticeship as a pipefitter and steamfitter and then served in the British Army Reserve in his late teens. Leaving the military he looked for work in his trade, but finding it hard to find he decided to emigrate to Canada in his mid twenties. For the next four decades he roamed Canada from the Maritimes to the oil fields working on project after project always earning excellent references at the end of each. About five years ago, he started to ease into retirement in Kamloops. He had become a committed follower of Jesus Christ during the last decade and God used him at the Salvation Army.



His friends at the Community Church of the Salvation Army in Kamloops will miss him. He was a quiet man and comfortable in his own company. However, he was always willing to help out, and given the opportunity he was a great story teller.



We will miss him indeed.



A Celebration of Doug's life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Salvation Army, 344 Poplar Street, Kamloops. Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 5, 2019

