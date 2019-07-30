Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Wayne Morrison. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

1952 – 2019



On July 23, 2019, Douglas Morrison passed away peacefully at Kamloops, BC at the age of 66.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years Heather, his son Drew and daughter Katrina. He is also survived by his brothers Robert (Sharon), Brian (Lori), sister Peggy (Herb) Tarzwell of Kamloops and their families. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Margaret Morrison.



Doug was born on December 21, 1952 in Prince George, BC. In 1953, the family moved to Vancouver and in 1959 to Surrey. In 1964, the family again moved to North Kamloops where Doug grew up and attended school. Doug graduated from NorKam High School in 1972. He worked at Woodward's, Suncor and finally settled into a lifelong career with CP Rail starting in 1978. He worked for over 32 years as a brakeman, conductor and engineer. He retired in July of 2011. Highlights of his career were taking the Royal Hudson out and the CP Christmas train from Kamloops to Boston Bar.



Doug met his wife Heather in 1978 in Vancouver, BC. They married in 1981 and moved to Pritchard in 1982 where they have resided since. Son Drew was born in 1984 and daughter Katrina in 1987. Doug enjoyed gardening, camping, puzzles and card games. He could sit for hours on his stool weeding and pulling mushrooms from the lawn. He was known for always having a handful of Werther candies to give out.



The family would like to thank Dr. Montalbetti, Dr. Cribb, the staff on RIH 5-North and the staff at The Hamlets for Doug's care. Also thanks to Schoenings Funeral Home.



A Celebration of Life will be held in September for Doug.



Online condolences may be expressed at

