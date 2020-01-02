Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwayne Michael Feist. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

1956 - 2019



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dwayne Michael Feist of Kamloops on December 26, 2019 at the Kamloops Hospice.



He was predeceased by his parents Ben and Grace Feist. Dwayne is survived by his daughter Alana Feist and son Jeremiah Reid (Meghan) and six beautiful grandchildren. Also left to mourn are his brother Dale Feist (Wendy), sisters Debbie Hunnisett (Barry), Darlene Toombs and numerous nieces and nephews.



Dwayne was born on April 3, 1956 in Regina, Saskatchewan. As the youngest sibling, Dwayne was naturally mischievous, keeping us on our toes until his final days. Dwayne loved a good laugh and never knew when to stop making them, he always seemed to have a joke for every situation, even when they weren't appropriate! He accepted his illness with humour and grace which left us all proud but not surprised.



Those of us that knew Dwayne knew he was an avid Raiders football fan who loved a cold Budweiser, a room temperature Budweiser, Sunday night football and Monday night football.



Dwayne was a caregiver to both his parents until their own deaths. We thank you for that little brother.



His humour and kindness was infectious and he will live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts and laughs forever.



A service will be determined at later date by family. However, well-wishers are encouraged to write a note of farewell on a Budweiser can and drink it in his honour. And remember to live life to the fullest and laugh, laugh and laugh some more.



To all the staff at Kamloops Hospice, we send you a heartfelt thank you. You are the most wonderful, caring group of people. Thank you for all the love and support you gave our brother and family. We greatly appreciate it.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home

