Eamonn Oliver O'Regan

1934 - 2019



To sleep-perchance to dream, Eamonn O'Regan passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019.



The love of your life Brigitta, your children Rory (Tina), Martina (Paul) and Karen and your grandchildren Mirin, Seamus, Erin and Torin miss you desperately.



You filled our lives with happiness and showed us how to appreciate life's wonders: the symmetry of a leaf, the thunder of ocean surf, the light at dusk, the nuzzle of a furry companion, a song after a drop o' the creature with family and friends . . . You also taught us that love and compassion are the only truths. From Ireland to Canada, Jamaica, Ghana, Nigeria, Trinidad and Botswana, you embraced difference and respected all peoples. In schools and universities across the globe, you delighted in sharing your knowledge and experience with students as much as you enjoyed learning from others. Whether in a classroom in the Caribbean, building a road in Nigeria or working with elders in Nunavut, you listened and opened your arms.



Your legacy lives on in us, who love you always. Dia leat.



A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Vancouver. Burial followed at Hillside Cemetery in Kamloops, BC.



