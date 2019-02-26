January 23, 1927 – February 19, 2019
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Frederick Thompson.
In loving memory of our beloved, respected and greatly missed Earl.
Praise God! He is with the Lord Jesus Christ, his Saviour and we can look forward to seeing him again.
Proverbs 10:7
"The memory of the righteous is a blessing…"
A Service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Schoening Funeral Service, 513 Seymour Street, Kamloops with Pastor Jordan Eadie officiating.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to FAIR (Fellowship Aid and International Relief) www.fellowship.ca/fair
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Schoening Funeral Service
513 Seymour Street
Kamloops, BC V2C2G8
(250) 374-1454
Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 26, 2019