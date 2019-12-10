Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Leclaire. View Sign Obituary

It's with heavy hearts that the family of Edith Leclaire announces her passing on December 3, 2019. Edith spent her final days surrounded by her loving partner Charles, her four daughters Claudette, Sandi, Melanie and Monica and the grandchildren who were near. We would like to extend our thanks to the exceptional care provided by the staff at G.R. Baker and Dr. Stephan Buys. As well, an extra special thanks to Monica Leclair and Kylie Kwasany for the care they did to ensure her comfort, to Kurtis Kwasany who sang his heart out for his Grandma knowing how much she treasured music and his gift for it. She left this world surround by so many things she loved.



Edith was a kind and loving partner, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the eldest of seven children who grew up in Port Coquitlam and Summerland, BC. She was a devoted and caring mother to her four girls and was well known for her baking whether for the restaurant, school fundraising events or company – she always remembered everyone's favourite treats from her kitchen. She became an excellent creator of skating dresses for Claudette and later for her granddaughters. Edith's door was always open to family and friends and there was always coffee ready.



Edith was predeceased by her mother and father Roy and Alice Miller, brother John Miller and husband Norman Leclaire.



She is survived by loving partner Charles Keuning, siblings Ken Miller (Karen), Bernice (Frank) Stacey, Bruce (Mary) Miller, Lorraine (Doug) Ivey, Marlene Dahl, children Claudette Leclair (Bill), Sandi (Sam) Field, Melanie (Chris) Dewitt, Monica Leclair (Shawn), grandchildren Ashley, Brittany, Kara, Mark, Court, Bianca, Kurtis, Christine and Kyla, great-grandchildren Mikayla, Austin, Cole, Harper, Brantley, Andy, Greta, Rhett, Theo and Kallie.



