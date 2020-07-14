Muriel passed away, with her daughter Judy and Chaplin Vicki by her side, at the age of 97 years in Good Samaritan Hillside Care. She was born in Salmon Arm, BC, one of ten children, to Herbert and Martha Evans.
Muriel was predeceased by her husband Frank.
She is survived by her son Nick (Susan), grandchildren Briano and Tamara, her daughter Judy Barillaro, sister Betty, brother Phil (Bev) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Muriel left Salmon Arm to work in Kamloops where she met her husband Frank. She, Frank and family moved back to Salmon Arm in February 1951 where she had resided ever since.
Muriel helped her husband in his shoe repair shop and started working in the Salmon Arm 5 to $1 Store which was located on Hudson Street. Later on, she worked in Noca Dairy until it moved to Vernon.
She was a hardworking, loving wife and mother and will be remembered by family and friends for her humour and kindness, her amazing cream puffs, pies, cakes and cookies.
Muriel enjoyed fishing with her husband, horseshoe pitching and lawn bowling. She loved getting together with family and friends and a good game of Skipbo or cribbage.
Her last two years were spent in Hillside Care Home and she was very happy there, she loved the staff and felt that they were a part of her extended family.
My brother Nick and I wish to express our thanks and gratitude to all the staff at Hillside, Dr. Adrian Louw, and Chaplain Vicki for their love and kindness to our mother and ourselves.
