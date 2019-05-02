Edmond Paulin of Kamloops, BC passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 82 years of age.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife Bernadette, step-children Fernand (Linda) Morais, Laurent (Jackie) Morais, Gilles (Bertha) Morais, Jeremy Morais and Claire (John) Shephard, grandchildren Ryan (Angela) Shephard, Jonathon Shephard, Chantal (Steve) Draper, Matthew (Genny) Morais, Jaymie Morais, great-grandchildren Damen, Garrett, Wyatt, Hunter, Mack, and Ruby and his brother Laurent (Nicole) Paulin. He was predeceased by step-son Reginald Morais and grandson Reynauld.
Edmond has been retired for 25 years after a lifetime in the mining industry. He enjoyed wine making, carpentry, fishing and was a Jack-of-all-trades.
Prayers will be recited at 7:00 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 635 Tranquille Road. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 6, 2019 at O.L.P.H. Celebrants, Father Jeremy Morais and Father Paul Simms.
Memorial donations may be made in Edmond's memory to Madagascar Missions, Father Jeremy Morais c/o 17-1880 Homel Rd., Williams Lake, BC V2G 0A4.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Published in Kamloops This Week on May 2, 2019