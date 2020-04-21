Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmund "Ted" Leitch. View Sign Obituary

Ted Leitch (Edmund) passed away recently in Vancouver, at the age of 87, surrounded by his loving family. Ted was born and grew up in Edmonton, received his Architectural Degree from the University of Washington in Seattle, and started his practice in Kamloops in 1960. He was passionate about his profession and enjoyed working well into his seventies.



He met Joan, the love of his life, in a summer drawing course at the Banff School of Fine Arts in 1955. For 60 years Ted was a loving, supportive husband, and a true partner, always encouraging Joan to follow her interests. They shared a love of travel, the arts and were lucky enough to be at each other's side right until the very end.



He was deeply engaged in his community, volunteering with the City of Kamloops, Heritage Committee; Arts Council; the United Way; and the Kamloops Farmers Market, as well as being a longstanding member of the Kamloops Gyro Club.



Ted was a great athlete, participating in sports such as curling and downhill skiing. He grew up swimming with his sister Barbara and brother Doug, and swam his whole life, eventually joining the Masters Swim Club in Kamloops. He loved the water and sun and spent many summers at Shuswap Lake and later Hornby Island, where he enjoyed precious holiday time with family.



Known for his big smile, laugh, great sense of humour, kindness and generosity, Ted is survived by Joan; daughters Tracy and Megan (Michael); grandchildren Lauren, Liam and Chloe; and close niece Janice Buker of Edmonton.



He and Joan were fortunate to have an absolutely wonderful (and FUN!) group of close friends in Kamloops, with whom they raised their families, shared many adventures, and formed lifelong bonds. They lived on Clarke St in the West End for 54 years, surrounded by incredible neighbours, both past and present, whom they will never forget.



Donations in Ted's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.

Ted Leitch (Edmund) passed away recently in Vancouver, at the age of 87, surrounded by his loving family. Ted was born and grew up in Edmonton, received his Architectural Degree from the University of Washington in Seattle, and started his practice in Kamloops in 1960. He was passionate about his profession and enjoyed working well into his seventies.He met Joan, the love of his life, in a summer drawing course at the Banff School of Fine Arts in 1955. For 60 years Ted was a loving, supportive husband, and a true partner, always encouraging Joan to follow her interests. They shared a love of travel, the arts and were lucky enough to be at each other's side right until the very end.He was deeply engaged in his community, volunteering with the City of Kamloops, Heritage Committee; Arts Council; the United Way; and the Kamloops Farmers Market, as well as being a longstanding member of the Kamloops Gyro Club.Ted was a great athlete, participating in sports such as curling and downhill skiing. He grew up swimming with his sister Barbara and brother Doug, and swam his whole life, eventually joining the Masters Swim Club in Kamloops. He loved the water and sun and spent many summers at Shuswap Lake and later Hornby Island, where he enjoyed precious holiday time with family.Known for his big smile, laugh, great sense of humour, kindness and generosity, Ted is survived by Joan; daughters Tracy and Megan (Michael); grandchildren Lauren, Liam and Chloe; and close niece Janice Buker of Edmonton.He and Joan were fortunate to have an absolutely wonderful (and FUN!) group of close friends in Kamloops, with whom they raised their families, shared many adventures, and formed lifelong bonds. They lived on Clarke St in the West End for 54 years, surrounded by incredible neighbours, both past and present, whom they will never forget.Donations in Ted's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada. Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close