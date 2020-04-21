Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Kathrine Davis. View Sign Obituary

On April 4, 2020, Edna peacefully left the confines of this earth to rejoice in the glory of her heavenly home. Edna was a woman of great faith and gentle strength who added feelings of calmness, humour and understanding to those who knew her. She was truly loved by many.





Edna was predeceased by two husbands, Robbie Robinson (1996) and Eugene Davis (2015).



She leaves behind her four sons Wayne, Ivan, Clark (Yuki) and Dale and grandchildren Dylan, Nathan, David, Adam, Michael, Katherine and several step-grandchildren.



Due to the unusual circumstances our world is in, no service is planned for the foreseeable future.



Edna, we have loved you deeply and your

spirit will remain in our hearts forever. On April 4, 2020, Edna peacefully left the confines of this earth to rejoice in the glory of her heavenly home. Edna was a woman of great faith and gentle strength who added feelings of calmness, humour and understanding to those who knew her. She was truly loved by many.Edna was predeceased by two husbands, Robbie Robinson (1996) and Eugene Davis (2015).She leaves behind her four sons Wayne, Ivan, Clark (Yuki) and Dale and grandchildren Dylan, Nathan, David, Adam, Michael, Katherine and several step-grandchildren.Due to the unusual circumstances our world is in, no service is planned for the foreseeable future.Edna, we have loved you deeply and yourspirit will remain in our hearts forever. Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close