On April 4, 2020, Edna peacefully left the confines of this earth to rejoice in the glory of her heavenly home. Edna was a woman of great faith and gentle strength who added feelings of calmness, humour and understanding to those who knew her. She was truly loved by many.
Edna was predeceased by two husbands, Robbie Robinson (1996) and Eugene Davis (2015).
She leaves behind her four sons Wayne, Ivan, Clark (Yuki) and Dale and grandchildren Dylan, Nathan, David, Adam, Michael, Katherine and several step-grandchildren.
Due to the unusual circumstances our world is in, no service is planned for the foreseeable future.
Edna, we have loved you deeply and your
spirit will remain in our hearts forever.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020