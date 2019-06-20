Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edoardo (Ed) Fuoco. View Sign Obituary

1930 – 2018



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Edoardo Stephano (Ed) Fuoco on December 30, 2018 at the age of 88. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.



Ed is survived by his loving wife Sandra Fuoco, son Donald Bruce-Fuoco (Karelyn), daughter Barbara Jamieson (Blair) and grandchildren MacArthur, Jackson, Alessandra, Kyle, Tyra (Cody), Dylan and Carly, along with his siblings Margaret, Rosie, Pauline, Elda and Frank. He was predeceased by his parents Giacamo and Agata, as well as his siblings Johnny, Jimmy, Bert, Gordon and Linda.



Ed was born in Kamloops on December 26, 1930 and lived his entire life here. He was a longtime employee at PBD for 46 years. He truly loved his job and made many friends along the way that really made an impact on him.



Ed had a great passion for fishing, hunting and gardening. He enjoyed going to Blazer games and was a longtime season ticket holder, but the greatest joy he had was seeing his grandchildren playing hockey, soccer, lacrosse and cheering them on all the while calling out the referees. Ed also really enjoyed his coffee time with "the boys" at A&W.



The family would like to extend a huge thank you to Dr. Chahal for all her great care and support.



A Reception for Ed will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Colombo Lodge (downstairs) 814 Lorne Street, Kamloops.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice.



