CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Edward Allan Russell
January 28, 1943 - October 26, 2018
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm at West Highlands Community Centre, 1185 Links Way, Kamloops. Casual Seahawks sports attire most welcome.
Drop in for coffee/tea and desserts and share your stories of Ed.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 4, 2019