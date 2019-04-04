Edward Allan Russell

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Edward Allan Russell
January 28, 1943 - October 26, 2018

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm at West Highlands Community Centre, 1185 Links Way, Kamloops. Casual Seahawks sports attire most welcome.

Drop in for coffee/tea and desserts and share your stories of Ed.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 4, 2019
