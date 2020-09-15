It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Edward on September 6, 2020, at 84 years of age. Edward passed with his family at his side.



Edward is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Connie, his children Sue (Bob) Bradley of Port Moody, BC, Judy (Alan) Macdonald of Red Deer, AB, and Karen Nelson of Calgary, AB, as well as grandchildren Ryan, Nicole, Brooklynn, David, and Tanner, and his sister Jane. Edward was predeceased by his sister Kathleen.



Edward was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.



He will be dearly missed.



There will be no formal ceremony by request.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association, 72 Whiteshield Crescent S, Kamloops, BC, V2E 2S9.



