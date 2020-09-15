1/1
Edward George Macdonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Edward on September 6, 2020, at 84 years of age. Edward passed with his family at his side.

Edward is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Connie, his children Sue (Bob) Bradley of Port Moody, BC, Judy (Alan) Macdonald of Red Deer, AB, and Karen Nelson of Calgary, AB, as well as grandchildren Ryan, Nicole, Brooklynn, David, and Tanner, and his sister Jane. Edward was predeceased by his sister Kathleen.

Edward was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He will be dearly missed.

There will be no formal ceremony by request.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association, 72 Whiteshield Crescent S, Kamloops, BC, V2E 2S9.

Condolences may be expressed to the
family from www.myalternatives.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved