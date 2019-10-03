December 31, 1952 - September 30, 2019
Jim passed away peacefully at Kamloops Hospice after a short battle with cancer.
He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Marlene Allen, and sister Kimberly Veitch. Survived by his daughter Chelsea Allen (Bill Shelley), sister Karen Chamberlain (Dale), nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew.
Jim loved his family. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and having a cold beer.
At Jim's request a Celebration of Life will be held at the Westsyder Pub on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Come join us for a drink in his memory.
Donations to the Kamloops Hospice Association are greatly appreciated.
