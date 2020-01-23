January 25, 1926 – December 26, 2019
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Ed Pugh. He passed away peacefully at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops on December 26, 2019.
Ed was born in Wales, where he married his sweetheart of 71 years Mary. He immigrated with
his young family in the 1950s. Ed was an adventurer and being so, worked on the DEW Line for his first years in Canada and after a period of living in Ontario, moved his family up to the North. He worked for the government of the NWT, as the general manager of the NWT Liquor Control System until his retirement. His best legacy is his children and grandchildren, who he loved so much and they him.
He will be greatly missed.
Ed is survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Susan-Jane and son-in-law Garry, his grandchildren Megan, Griff, Jon and Eddy and his great-grandchildren Haydin, Rex, Tyler and Red. He is predeceased by his son Robert and daughter-in-law Bonnie.
No services by request.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 23, 2020