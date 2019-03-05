Edward Linclon Wilson
Our friend Mr. Ed said Good-Bye February 22, 2019 for another journey. Family and friends Bruce and Karen, sons Corey and Ryan and Brian Logan were friends and also caregivers for the last couple of months and were with him through until the end.
He was born October 27, 1943 at St. Mary's Hospital in New Westminster. He was predeceased by his parents James and Violet Wilson and brother Alan.
He grew up in New West (Queens Park) area. Then moved along to his favorite place Likely, BC in 1985. He worked at the Likely Hotel. That journey ended and Mr. Ed moved to Kamloops. While living here he drove for Yellow Cabs.
He was a very special character. He usually spoke in riddles – had a great memory – loved food. Also loved going on drives in and around Kamloops area and there was always a story about where he had been and what he had seen and what he may have eaten. He seemed gruff but his bark was bigger than his bite. He was a gentle soft giant. Close friends Mary and Russel knew this about Mr. Ed as did so many others. Consider yourself special if you knew our friend. He was a loyal, caring friend as many knew.
Thanks to everyone for being part of making his journey wonderful.
Friends cherish the memories of our friend Mr.Ed.
Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Odd Fellows Hall on Tranquille 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
