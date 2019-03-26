1935 – 2019
Edward Paul Skretka of Kamloops, BC passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 83.
He is survived by sons Albert Skretka and Wesley Skretka, and sister Mary of Victoria, BC.
The Memorial Mass will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the St. John Vianney Parish, 2826 Bank Rd., Monsignor Jerry Desmond, Celebrant.
