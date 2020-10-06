It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edward (Ed) Prevost on August 31, 2020 at the age of 86 years old at Pine Grove Long Term Care Centre, Kamloops, BC.



Ed is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Jean of Kamloops, BC., step-children Heather, Douglas, John, Guy, Graham, Helen, and many grandchildren, three sisters Denise Kastor Carbert of Penticton, BC., Simone Vermette of Princeton, BC., Florence (Marcel) Beaunoyer of Two Hills, Alberta, one brother Raymond Prevost (Helene) of Bonnyville, Alberta as well numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.



Ed was predeceased by one step-daughter Verna Kathleen, his father Donat in 1986, his mother Corinne in 1978, five brothers Roland in 1995, Oliver in 1981, Fern in 2012, Omer in 1983 and Hubert in 2018, three brothers-in-law Wally Kastor in 1980, Max Vermette in 2000 and Ed Carbert in 2011, four sisters-in-law Agnes Prevost in 2006, Terry Prevost in 2006, Clara Prevost in 2012 and Joyce Prevost in 1994.



Ed was brought up in a farm setting in Alberta before re-locating to British Columbia where he made his living as a diamond driller. He met his wife Jean in November of 1984.



Ed will always be remembered for his love of sports, especially baseball.



A private memorial will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store