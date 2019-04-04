Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Skomorski. View Sign

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing Salmon Arm, B.C. at the age of 86.



He leaves behind his wife of 63 years Ann; his children Donna (Brian) Rollier, Sandra (Tracy) Rankel; his grandchildren Nicole (Steven) Dolson, Nick Rankel, Miranda (Russell) Taylor and Julie Rollier (Ross) and his great grandchildren Iver, Charlie and Lennon.

Dad grew up in Shortdale, Manitoba and after he graduated from Solsgirth High School he joined The Bank of Nova Scotia in Winnipegosis, Manitoba in 1951 at the tender age of 19 as a teller. Never satisfied dad always strived to be or do better and his working career was no different.



While working in the Scotiabank world dad and mom lived in many cities and provinces in Canada. When dad

retired from head office in Vancouver in 1988 they moved to the Shuswap.



Dad had a passion for woodworking and built an array of items that many of us have adorning our homes today. His work was always top shelf! His treasures ranged from houses, boats, fine furniture - he covered it all. Everything was built with love and painstaking detail. When dad put his mind to it there wasn't anything he could not build.



Dad enjoyed most sports, he especially loved water and snow skiing and he made it a point to pass his love of sports on to his family. After retiring dad took up golf. He spent many hours with family and friends on various courses throughout Western Canada and the United States. Hosting the Skomorski Open quickly became a family tradition. Dad also loved crib and would take on anyone who would play with him.



Dad's family was very important to him and he often said he was a lucky man to have such a wonderful family.

A special "thank you" to all the amazing staff at Mt. Ida Mews for the wonderful care Dad received during his last 20 months, you were his "other family".



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday May 10 at 2:00 pm at Elks Hall 3690 30th Street N.E., Salmon Arm, B.C.



Online condolences may be forwarded to Edward's family through his obituary at



