Edwin "FASTEDDY" Bond
Edwin "FASTEDDY" Bond passed away at the time of his choosing, surrounded by the family he loved so much, in his own home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 77 years.

Lovingly remembered by his wife Corry, his kids Timia, Andrea, Sylvia and Edwin, sons-in-law Dan and Mike, and grandkids Andrew, Victoria, Jacob, Ryan, Nicholas and Olivia.

FASTEDDY was first and foremost a loving husband, and the best dad and grandpa we could ask for. Always willing to lend a hand, create a unique solution, or share a joke, he was a kind, loyal, gentle, and giving soul to all who knew him. His huge laugh and love of life will be missed by all.

There will be no formal service, by request, as FASTEDDY was able to say goodbye to most of his family and friends himself.

Condolences may be expressed to the
family from www.myalternatives.ca

Published in Kamloops This Week from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3, 2020.
