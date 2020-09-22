Edwin passed away on the morning of September 17, 2020 at the age of 91 years from the sudden development of a serious and aggressive health issues.
Until August 15 of this year, Edwin was healthy and walking 10,000 steps a day!
Edwin is mourned by daughters and sons: Cynthia (Doug), Wayne (Beverly), Brian (Shirley), Eileen (Primo), Brad (Elizabeth) and David McLeod Johnston who joined the family in 1964. His grandchildren Gary (Tasha), Julie (Nick), Devin (Brenda), Janis (Mike), Nicole, Shawn (Desiree), Derek, Bryce (Maggie), Aaron (Jon) and eleven great-grandchildren will miss him dearly as he was special to each and everyone.
He will be missed greatly by his dear friend Grace Bleiler and many others.
Edwin was predeceased by his wife Mary in 2016, his parents Fred and Magdelena Boivin, brothers Victor and Joseph. He is survived by his sister Adell (Andy) Templeton as well as sisters-in-law Mary Biedka and Barbara Boivin.
Edwin was born August 15, 1929 in St. Boniface, Manitoba. His family lived in various towns in Saskatchewan, including Mildred, Allan and North Battleford, before moving to New Westminster, BC, in 1949.
After moving to BC, Edwin then graduated from a 3-year Psychiatric Nursing Program in 1953.
Edwin married Mary Biedka on November 10, 1951. They started their family in the Lower Mainland before moving to Kamloops in 1961. Edwin worked at the Tranquille School in Kamloops until his retirement in 1985, coinciding with the permanent closure of the facility.
Edwin will be remembered for his active volunteerism and participation with many local groups and organizations. This included the Four-Wheel Club, Good Sam RV Club, Canada Summer Games and Knights of Columbus. Edwin also loved to golf, and had a membership at Mt. Paul golf course for many years.
Edwin was an active person with his love of fishing, hunting, camping, bicycling, tennis and travel. He loved spending time with his family at the Dominic Lake cabin and on holidays.
Edwin and Mary retired to The Shores Residence in Kamloops, a number of years ago, where he loved to help organize events for the residents, including horse racing, happy hour and bean bag baseball.
The family would like to thank all the staff at RIH and the Overlander palliative care ward (Trinity) for all the care given to Edwin in his final days.
Unfortunately, with Covid-19 we are limited to only inviting immediate family members to Edwin's funeral. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com