It is with sad hearts we announce the passing of Edwin S. Ohashi at the age of 83.



Eddie (as his friends called him) was born in Vernon and lived most of his life in Kamloops. Eddie passed away on May 12, 2019 and leaves behind one son Tyler Ohashi, a daughter in-law Dusty Ohashi and two granddaughters Kyra and Ashlynn Ohashi.



Eddie was well-loved and respected for his generosity and easy-going character. Eddie loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting.



There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday,

There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday,

June 1, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Desert Gardens on Seymour St., Kamloops. Please RSVP to Tyler at 250-681-2646 if you plan on attending.

