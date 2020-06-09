It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Eiji (Eddie) Hori. Eddie passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at Ridgeview Lodge in Kamloops.Surviving Eddie are his wife of 63 years, Kimie (Kay), his son Dennis and his wife Diane and his grandson Brayden.Eddie also had four siblings. His brother Masakazu Hori, and his sister Shizue Hashimoto, both pre-deceased Eddie. However, his sister Teruko Tasaka, and brother Miki Hori (and his wife Jan), survive to mourn Eddie's passing.Eddie was 96 years old. He was born on January 20, 1924. During the war, the government of the day relocated him and his family from Steveston, BC to the Interior of the Province because of their Japanese heritage. They eventually made their home in Kamloops where Eddie lived until his passing.Eddie worked in Kamloops for the Jardine family at Jardine's Hardware. He worked for the Jardines until the Bennett family took over the business. Eddie eventually purchased a corner grocery and convenience store known as Sahali Groceteria. Eddie and Kay owned and operated Sahali Groceteria for 13 years. After he sold the grocery store, Eddie worked at the liquor store where he stayed until he retired.Eddie was an active member of and a leader within the Kamloops Buddhist Temple and the Kamloops Japanese Canadian community. He formed and maintained many close friendships with members of those organizations.Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral for Eddie is not possible. The family hopes to hold a memorial service for Eddie once it is safe to do so.In lieu of koden or flowers, please consider a donation to the Kamloops Buddhist Temple, the Kamloops Japanese Cultural Centre or to another charity of your choice in memory of Eddie.The Hori family would like to thank Eddie's nurse practitioner, Navy Sahota, for her medical care. The family would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Ridgeview Lodge and, in particular, Alexa and his nurses Deanna and Rachel.Condolences may be expressed at