Eileen "Lyn" Black
With sadness we announce the death of Eileen (Lyn) Black on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She had lived to the amazing age of 97 years and passed away peacefully with her daughter Sandra, by her side.

Lyn, born Eileen Beatrice Farley, was born and raised in Powderham, a small village in Devon, England. After World War II she met and married Thomas Black. They moved to Marlborough, in Wiltshire, England, where Tom started his teaching career. They soon had two children, Sandra and Andrew.

In 1957 they made the bold step of immigrating to Canada where Lyn worked briefly in the nursing profession and then focused on raising her children and supporting Tom as he advanced his career. Lyn always kept her English ties and they returned there often to visit.

She was also active in volunteer work, giving many years service to the Royal Inland Hospital Auxiliary. Lyn and Tom spent their latter years in the Kamloops area, after Tom's passing Lyn eventually moved into the Pine Grove care home in North Kamloops, where she lived until her death.

Lyn is survived by her two children Sandra and Andrew and their extended families of four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by Tom, her husband of 64 years.

Lyn's family would like to thank the Pine Grove staff for the great care, love and kindness always given to Lyn, it made her final days there peaceful and stress free.

There will be a family gathering next year when appropriate, to remember Lyn and celebrate her life.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3, 2020.
