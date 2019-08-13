Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Hazel (Graham) Boelke. View Sign Obituary

June 19, 1940 - August 6, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Eileen on August 6, 2019 at the age of 79.



Born as Eileen Hazel Graham in Vancouver, BC in 1940, to parents Madeline Mary (née Deschner) and William Francis Graham. Eileen met the love of her life, husband Fredrick Carl Boelke through her parents in 1963 and married in 1964. They raised their three children in Vancouver, North Delta and finally settled in Kamloops in 1979. Eileen returned to school and became a Long-term Care Nurse and continued to love and care for others until her retirement in 2005. Eileen most enjoyed her grandchildren Randy, Natasha and Jarrod and her great-grandchildren Scarlett, Reid and Aurielle. She also enjoyed volunteering and dedicated many years to the Kamloops Blazers, the Kamloops Blazers Booster Club and the Kamloops International Baseball Tournament. Eileen was an amazing painter and her family proudly display her paintings in their homes. She was predeceased by her mother Madeline Mary Graham and father William Francis Graham.



Eileen is survived by her husband Fred Boelke, son Ken Boelke, daughter Theresa Greenough (Boelke), son-in-law Bruce Greenough, daughter Debra Bertoli (Boelke), son-in-law Robert Bertoli, grandchildren Randy Boelke (spouse Kayla Jones), Natasha Petz (Greenough) (spouse Chris Petz), Jarrod Greenough, great-grandchildren Scarlett Boelke, Reid Boelke, Aurielle Petz, brother Richard Graham (spouse Carol Graham) and many nieces and nephews. Special friends, Marcina Moonen, Deb and Len Lippert.



Mom's love for life showed in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to which she adored and spoiled them with her love and time. They were her world! She will also be remembered for her positive attitude, caring demeanour, endless words of wisdom and encouragement and always being available to volunteer or step up and help those in need.



A special thank you to all the nurses and care staff at Trinity Hospice for their gracious and compassionate care of mom. To the staff at Interior Health, especially Carol, thank you for all your kindness and service while mom was at home. Thank you to Dr. Van Heerden for the great care of mom over the years. To Dr. Paul Ouimet, we can't thank you enough for your house call and making mom most comfortable and as pain free as possible. To Drake, thank you for making Mom's last wish happen so beautifully.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Eileen on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Desert Gardens Seniors Community Centre, 540 Seymour St. Kamloops, BC V2C 2G9.



