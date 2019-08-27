Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Marie Bradley. View Sign Obituary

November 17, 1924 - August 16, 2019



Cheers to a wonderful Lady!!



Mom was born in Cumberland, BC. Life's stories from mom were always fun to hear. Much later, mom moved to Vancouver where she met dad. They had three great kids…Kathy, Dave and John.



Mom loved helping dad with canning his home grown vegetables, ha ha, and keeping chickens in their pens and even ducks.When not hard at work, they would take a break and go to Reno on bus tours.



In 1999, mom and dad moved to Kamloops. Mom lived in her own home until recently. She loved to sit on her deck in the sun having her cup of coffee in the morning and relaxing. Mom looked forward to our visits and in the evenings having a small glass of wine.



Mom also had a passion for cruising and travelling….."sure wish I could go on another cruise!"



Mom is survived by her sister Shirley Simpson (Keremeos), her kids Kathy, Dave (Judy) and John (Janice), grandchildren Jason (Nancy), Carlea, Christina (Elliott), Darrin (Jennifer), Jocelyn (John), Brian (Nicole), Stephen (Karly), John and Taylor (Heidi), great-grandchildren Ella, Landon, Easton, Ty, Cade, Lennon, Cooper, Lily, Calder, Abigayle, Quinn, Benjamin, Zora, Payton, as well as Nicolas, Graem and their mother Lori .



Many, many thanks to ALL the wonderful staff at Ridgeview. Always enjoyed a coffee there.



No formal service by Mom's request. Small family get-together at a later date.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 27, 2019

