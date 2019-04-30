Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen (née Hawker) Douglas. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

Eileen Douglas of Kamloops passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 surrounded by family at 88 years of age. She is lovingly remembered by her son Craig (Brenda) Thomson of Kamloops, BC, grandchildren Trista (Chris), Kara (Jeff), Caitlin, and Pearce (Brooklyn), great-grandchildren Carter, Logan, Carson and Brynn and other relatives Pauli (Gregor) Gabb, Eric (Doris) Woodward, Judy (Greg) Clark, Ken (Carla) Woodward, Chelsea and Alex Woodward and Sarah and Evan Walker. Eileen was predeceased by her husband Jack Douglas and son Derek Thomson.



Eileen was born and raised in the Vancouver area. She married Gordon Thomson and together they had two loving sons. Though they parted ways, they remained close friends. Eileen then married the "love of her life" Jack Douglas. Eileen had a passion for her work at Purdy's Chocolates but eventually her adventures took her to West Kelowna. After many years there, she finally settled in Kamloops with her son and her beloved dog. Eileen loved staying close with her family through coffee time, TV time and "Happy Hour."



A private family gathering will be held for Eileen in the summer. The family would like to offer a special thank you to all the fine caregivers of Unit 2B at Kamloops Seniors Village.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577

