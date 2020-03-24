Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Walda Olive Lorenz. View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 604 Tranquille Rd Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6 (250)-554-2324 Obituary

On Family Day, February 17, 2020, our family lost a shining star. She has left behind on earth her companion of over 40 years Orval Phillips; her children Richard (Marlene) Case, Jamee (Ross) Case, and Nioma Howe; her older brother Terry, younger sisters Sheila, Karen (Richard) and Patti (Barry); her grandchildren Ben, Eric, Jesse Lee (Dane), Korey and Morgan (Josh) along with great-grandchildren Audrey, Hailey and Hunter, second husband Chuck Millikin, and so many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends who will miss her laughter, gentle spirit and giving nature.



Born in 1944, Eileen is pre-deceased by her first husband James Case, brother Glenn, father Ernest and mother Kathleen.



Eileen took joy in simple pleasures: flowers and gardens, coffee and muffins, music and good books, and her vivacious and outgoing nature allowed her to make friends wherever she went. She took her greatest joy from being with her family. Grass never grew under Eileen's feet, she travelled extensively, experiencing the US, China, Africa, Hawaii and loved to cruise. She made visits to family her most frequent destinations.



She leaves behind a trail, like scattered rose petals, of lives and hearts she touched, even briefly. Until we meet again, rest in peace.



Donations in memory of Eileen can be made to a charity of your choice that advocates for women.



A celebration of Eileen's life will take place at a later date.



Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020

