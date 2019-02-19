Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Margaret Herritt. View Sign

February 20, 1953 - February 8, 2019



With profound sadness we announce the passing of Eleanor Herritt at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House in Kamloops on February 8, 2019.



Eleanor is survived by her mother and father Gladys and Harold Honda of Lillooet, her son Adrian (Carolina) with grandchildren Kaylin, Gabriel and Nadia of Sterling, VA and her daughter Chrystal (Jeff) with grandchildren Michael and Anjolina of Calgary, AB.



Eleanor is also survived by her brother Gordie (Teresa) of Kelowna, sister Sherry also of Kelowna, sisters-in-law Wayne and Robin (Cliff), and brothers-in-law Hugh (Jeanette), Rory (Suzanne) and Lionel (Cheryl). Also left to mourn is a large extended family in Alberta and many, many friends throughout the world.



She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Ken in December 2017.



Eleanor and Ken loved to travel and while living in South Africa and Australia they explored and experienced many adventures together. Their other favorite pastime was cruising with friends and family.



A celebration of life will be held in spring time with date and location to be announced.



We wish to thank the doctors and nurses at the Kamloops Cancer Clinic and Royal Inland Hospital 5th floor south. Also the caring staff and volunteers at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House, 72 Whiteshield Crescent South, Kamloops, BC, V2E-2S9 or to the Lillooet District Hospital Foundation, Box 1642,

Lillooet, BC, V0K-1V0.

