Elio passed away at peace in the early morning hours of August 13, 2020 at the Royal Inland Hospital, Kamloops.
Predeceased by his wife Louise, by his brother Vittorio and by his parents Francesco and Ida.
He is survived by his son Neil Baisi (Ottawa), grandsons both of Ottawa, Louis-Philippe (Julie Leger, great-granddaughters Laurence-Madeleine and Marie-Juliette), and Jean-Gabriel; sisters Loredana Chelini (Victoria, BC) and Maria (Ivo Gianpaoli, Porcari, Italy) and nieces in Western Canada.
Elio finished primary school on the eve of WWII and began work with his tenant-farming family. In his late teens towards the end of the war was a casual civilian employee of a US army unit. On returning to his family, took an interest in amateur bicycle racing and rode his way to the initial tier of the semi-professional level. Then, seeing a Canadian immigration poster, took the leap. A common immigrant story, he arrived in Canada with nothing but not much in his pocket. Then, hard work, cutting sugar beets, then digging ditches at the emerging petrochemical complex in Sarnia. After, westward to Regina and success as a drywall subcontractor. After a number of years and a down turn in the Regina economy, moved further west to Kamloops and became a part of the expanding construction sector.
In Kamloops he met Louise (née Meadmore) whom he married in 1975, beginning a 44 year partnership. They built their house on the heights beyond the North Shore, overlooking the city and the confluence of the North and South Thompson. There they spent many hours terracing, landscaping and planting and then winning awards for their horticultural efforts. As longtime members of the Kamloops Golf and Country Club, they also pursued a passion for golf.
Louise passed in January of 2019. Close neighbours noted a certain change in Elio thereafter. And we wonder, when his end was nigh, if he discarded his resolve to live, to join Louise.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com