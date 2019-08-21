Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Helen Cecilia Allan (Betty). View Sign Obituary

August 18, 1934 – August 7, 2019



It is with much sadness and heavy hearts that we said goodbye to our Mom, Nana and Grana Betty Allan. Mom passed peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Grande Prairie one of nine children. She lived her childhood in Strathmore and her younger years in Calgary, Alberta.



While in Calgary she met her husband who was stationed at Currie Barracks. Mom and Dad eventually settled in Flin Flon, Manitoba where they enlarged the family from one daughter to four. Forever known as the 4 D's. Mom was an accomplished seamstress and often sewed matching outfits for the entire family. Her working life entailed bookkeeping and sales. Her last being the food demo lady at the local grocery store. Mom enjoyed watching all sports and participated in curling and bowling. Mom was a master bowler and an instructor of 5 pin for many years. She volunteered many years on the strata council where she lived, board of directors for Caribou Manor Housing Society. Another passion for mom was the Rebekah Lodge.



She dedicated many years and hours of service to the order working her way through all the chairs right up to being the Grand PUBA. Mom enjoyed all the travel and the many friends that she met. She was active in her church, loved to cook, bake and preserve.



Diagnosed with dementia/Alzheimer's about 10 years ago, her activities slowed as her world began to shrink. Much pleasure was had at family gatherings where her quick wit and humour had us all in gales of laughter.



Mom moved into Ridgeview Lodge in the fall of 2018. There she met new friends and there is where she passed.



Mom will always be loved and remembered by her children Dot and Ed Smith, Debbie Stump and Charles Jacob, Donna and Rick Henderson and Dallas and Clarence Sobchak, all her grandchildren biological and others, her great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews along with brothers Frank, Archie and her sister Dorothy.



Keep em laughing Mom



Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 21, 2019

