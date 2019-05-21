Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth MacDonald. View Sign Obituary

On May 15, 2019, Mrs. Elizabeth MacDonald passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Kamloops Seniors Village at the age of 95 years.



Elizabeth was born in Wood Islands, P.E.I., then moved to River John, Nova Scotia after her marriage to her husband Joe. From there, Joe became the minister for the Knox Presbyterian Church in Ripley, Ontario where they served for many years before Joe was offered the position of minister of the Erin Presbyterian Church in Roseville, Michigan. They stayed in Roseville for 26 years before retiring and then eventually moving to Kamloops.



Survived by her loving sons Gordon of Kamloops, BC and David (Holly) of Vancouver, BC and her son-in-law David Carlson (Lois Costello) of Kamloops, BC.



Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband The Reverend Joseph R. MacDonald, her loving husband of 61 years, and her daughter Helen Elizabeth.



Joseph and Elizabeth moved to Kamloops in 1994 to be closer to their family and loved their new community. After her husband passed away in 2003, Elizabeth took up residence at Berwick on the Park where she enjoyed new friends and activities there. Last year, in failing health, she moved to Kamloops Seniors Village where she recently passed away.



Heartfelt thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Kamloops Seniors Village for their kindness and caring.



There will be no service by request and Elizabeth will be laid to rest in Ripley, Ontario where she and Joseph served that community for many years. On May 15, 2019, Mrs. Elizabeth MacDonald passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Kamloops Seniors Village at the age of 95 years.Elizabeth was born in Wood Islands, P.E.I., then moved to River John, Nova Scotia after her marriage to her husband Joe. From there, Joe became the minister for the Knox Presbyterian Church in Ripley, Ontario where they served for many years before Joe was offered the position of minister of the Erin Presbyterian Church in Roseville, Michigan. They stayed in Roseville for 26 years before retiring and then eventually moving to Kamloops.Survived by her loving sons Gordon of Kamloops, BC and David (Holly) of Vancouver, BC and her son-in-law David Carlson (Lois Costello) of Kamloops, BC.Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband The Reverend Joseph R. MacDonald, her loving husband of 61 years, and her daughter Helen Elizabeth.Joseph and Elizabeth moved to Kamloops in 1994 to be closer to their family and loved their new community. After her husband passed away in 2003, Elizabeth took up residence at Berwick on the Park where she enjoyed new friends and activities there. Last year, in failing health, she moved to Kamloops Seniors Village where she recently passed away.Heartfelt thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Kamloops Seniors Village for their kindness and caring.There will be no service by request and Elizabeth will be laid to rest in Ripley, Ontario where she and Joseph served that community for many years. Published in Kamloops This Week on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close