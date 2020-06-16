Elizabeth Mary Wojciechowski (née Olts) of Kamloops, BC passed away on June 12, 2020 at 81 years.



Beth is survived by her loving children Dean (Jocelyne) Steliga, Deanna Steliga, and Lyle (Chrystal) Steliga, step-children Jacquie (Lloyd) Schachtel, Tamara (Dean) Facchini, Michelle (Andrew) Watson and Donna Wojciechowski, grandchildren Kristopher, Elizabeth, Devin, Haylee, Kevin and Kira Steliga, Avery (Simon) Hoffmeister, Delaney Schachtel, Megan and Callie Watson, and Jonas Facchini, great-grandchildren Daphne, Konnor, and Freija, also survived by her sister Trudene (Ken) McMillan, step-brother Ken (Alannah) Royston, niece Alana, nephews Alan, Michael, and Jason.



Predeceased by husband Adam Wojciechowski and son Peter Robert Steliga.



Beth was born in Vernon, BC and spent her childhood in Redpath, Kelowna and Prince George, BC. She lived in Montreal, QC from 1967 until 1983 when she returned to Prince George, Lillooet and settled in Kamloops in 2002. She loved to golf, curl, travel, and the Kamloops Blazers. She was an active member of Eastern Star, Job's Daughters and Rainbow of the Masonic family. Beth was a calm loving spirit to everyone she met. She was a firm believer that a child did not have to be of her blood to be loved.



Memorial donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research would be appreciated. A private family Celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives

Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324



Condolences may be expressed to the family

from www.myalternatives.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store