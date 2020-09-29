It is with great sadness the family of Betty Nault announce her passing on September 21, 2020 in Kamloops, BC.
Betty is survived by her husband Mike and step-children Chad (Sarah), Lisa and three granddaughters, her sister Doreen (Harry) and many special nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Betty was predeceased by her parents Hector and Bertha, her sister Margaret and her three brothers Fred, Ken and Jerry.
Betty was born in New Westminster, BC and began working for Lenkurt Electric in 1974 in Research and Development and later as a manager for the Thick Film Department. Betty was smart, hardworking and held versatile skills working as a long haul truck driver for Canada Post and later became a Beautician and managed the Kamloops School of Hairdressing and Esthetics. In 1992, she met her husband Mike and together became long standing members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Kamloops.
Betty had a gifted voice and enjoyed singing and playing the guitar with her brother Ken and sister Doreen at many family gatherings. Betty was always an active person and enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, biking and skiing over the years. She had a love for horses and some of her fondness memories were riding in the backcountry of Kamloops with Mike.
Betty was fun loving and enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends at their cabin on Shuswap Lake.
She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed
but will live on in our memories.
We feel blessed to have shared our lives with her.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff on 5-South and ICU at Royal Inland Hospital for the care given to Betty during her finals days.
Betty adored animals and in lieu of flowers you may consider a donation to the SPCA.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com