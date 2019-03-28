Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Peniuk. View Sign

On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Mrs. Elizabeth Peniuk passed away peacefully with her family and close friends at her side. Liz was born July 29, 1940 in Loon Lake, Saskatchewan. Her parents emigrated from Austria and settled on a plot of farmland near there.



Liz and her husband John moved to Kamloops and founded Metro Homes (manufactured housing sales) which they operated for well over 25 years. She was the strong force and motivation that John needed in his life.



Liz loved nothing more than being outside in the sunshine. She took pleasure in the simple things - bonfires, fishing the local lakes and maintaining her beautiful home property. She also loved watching her birds on the deck.



Liz was known to all as a fierce and loyal friend. Many considered her as a second mom. She will always be remembered for her wild hair and sunglasses.



Liz is survived by her loving daughter Leanne Peniuk, her nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her loving husband John Peniuk, brothers Bill Schmidt and Rudy Smith and her parents Wilhelm and Teresa Schmidt.



A heartfelt thank you goes out to the amazing angels at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice House, the wonderful nurses of 4 North and 6 South at Royal Inland Hospital, Dr. Stinson, Dr. Frank and Dr. Louw.



For anyone who wishes to do something in honour of Liz (and in lieu of flowers), please consider making a donation to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home, 72 Whiteshield Crescent South, Kamloops V2E 2S9.



We could not have made the final leg of Liz's journey without this amazing house or the kind, caring, compassionate people and volunteers here.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Knutsford Community Hall from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm with a dove release at 3:30 pm. Come celebrate the life of this amazing woman. Share stories, memories and be amongst those she loved.



Condolences may be made to

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

513 Seymour Street

Kamloops , BC V2C2G8

