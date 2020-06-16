It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Sanesh Higgins on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Kamloops Hospice after a sudden stroke.
Elizabeth was born in Yellow Creek, Saskatchewan on November 14, 1933. She moved to Vernon and then Kamloops where she enjoyed operating coffee shops, the last of which was the Sandwich Tree. Elizabeth could be found serving her customers with a smile and a kind word.
She is predeceased by her parents Steve and Katie Sanesh and son Dale. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of forty years, Bob, daughter Marcey (Marty), sons Chris, Jeff, and Robert (Holly), sisters Rose and Katie, brothers Steve and Bill (Karen), grandchildren Steven, Jamie and Dustin, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
In respecting Elizabeth's wishes, she was cremated and a private family service was held in Kamloops Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her amazing doctor, Dr. Mavis Hollman as well as all the employees and volunteers at Kamloops Hospice. Your attentive care to our loved one was greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Kamloops Hospice, 72 Whiteshield Cr. South, Kamloops, BC V2B 2H7.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.