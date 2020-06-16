Elizabeth Sanesh Higgins
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Sanesh Higgins on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Kamloops Hospice after a sudden stroke.

Elizabeth was born in Yellow Creek, Saskatchewan on November 14, 1933. She moved to Vernon and then Kamloops where she enjoyed operating coffee shops, the last of which was the Sandwich Tree. Elizabeth could be found serving her customers with a smile and a kind word.

She is predeceased by her parents Steve and Katie Sanesh and son Dale. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of forty years, Bob, daughter Marcey (Marty), sons Chris, Jeff, and Robert (Holly), sisters Rose and Katie, brothers Steve and Bill (Karen), grandchildren Steven, Jamie and Dustin, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

In respecting Elizabeth's wishes, she was cremated and a private family service was held in Kamloops Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her amazing doctor, Dr. Mavis Hollman as well as all the employees and volunteers at Kamloops Hospice. Your attentive care to our loved one was greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Kamloops Hospice, 72 Whiteshield Cr. South, Kamloops, BC V2B 2H7.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved