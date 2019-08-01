Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Sofia Helena Everard. View Sign Obituary

December 2, 1932 - July 4, 2019



It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, Elizabeth Sofia Helena Everard. She was born December 2,1932 and passed away suddenly on July 4, 2019 at the age of 86.



Liz or Lizzie grew up in Edmonton, Alberta one of 5 children, predeceased by her brothers Ulf and Falka and survived by Karl Theander and Elsa Hogg. Her parents Gunnar and Viva Theander immigrated to Canada from Sweden in the late 1920's. In Edmonton Liz met and married her late husband, Rex in 1954. Together they had 5 children as well and many business adventures. From laundromats in Alberta to convenience stores, pop distribution, bottle depots and vending machines in Dawson Creek, to running the McLeod Lake Hotel near McKenzie, to owning the Husky in Blue River, BC. and finally ending up in Valemount with forays into the service station business, the Hotel Restaurant, people moving, feed store (Hog Wild) and Rex's Recycling; it is fair to say they left a big impression wherever they set up shop. Oh my, those were busy days!



Mom worked tirelessly alongside Dad for many years. She was the ying to his yang. She was hardworking, independent, honest, gentle and spiritual. She radiated strength both physically and mentally, always putting others before herself, seeing the good in people right to the end. Mom was the most com-passionate, kindhearted, gentle, caring individual you would ever meet, the type of person who if you did meet, you would not forget, for she had the gift of making all feel special and loved. She was not just a mother to her 5 children but embraced all. She will be remembered by many as their "second" mother.



Her love for home, family, animals and nature were most important to her.



She loved to take long walks in the woods with her beloved dog, Cruiser, rain or shine and then enjoy a latte, especially good with her goats milk! The forest was her church.



Mom loved life and lived it to the fullest, never afraid to try new things. After her complete retirement in 2014, she learned guitar in her eighties, enjoyed yoga, belonged to the Blue River Book Club, skied every winter and traveled abroad with her family. She had recently acquired a cruiser bike and could be seen on Sunnyview Rd with a big hat and sunglasses riding past Kim's house, Cruiser running joyfully beside her.



She worked tirelessly on her property and would often get the chainsaw out to cut trees that had fallen on her path or mend the fence much to our chagrin. Mom's animals will miss her as well. Horses, dogs, goats, sheep and her llama, Dalli. We all knew an animal in trouble could find a home with mom. As Dad would say, you need 4 legs around here to get fed first!.



All who knew Liz, knew how incredibly kind and special she was. She was a wonderful listener and had a great sense of humour. Mom laughed easily and heartily especially at herself. There are no words to adequately describe her.

It will be hard to live life without her. She was an inspiration in the way she nurtured herself and others physically, mentally and spiritually. She will be greatly missed by all her truly knew and loved her. She believed Valemount was the most beautiful place on earth and we are so glad she was a part of this caring community.



She is survived by her 5 children, Valerie (Rainer), children Viva (Sam), Sloane, Clara, Zane; Sonya (Kevin), Bohdan, Lars; Tyler; Ryan (Lilibet)w. Jill (Ivan), children Sari (Loren), Sadie, Zander; Dylan (Kayle) . Kim (Rainer), children Kyle, Nathan (predeceased in 2004). Rex, (Karen) children Rex and Lance (Kim) children Desaray, Lance and Donovan.



