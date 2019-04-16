Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizebeth Shymko. View Sign

Elizebeth Shymko passed away at home in Kamloops, BC on April 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.



Beth is survived by her son Daniel Reuter and his fiance Nicole, two grandchildren Jorden and Kenzie, her partner/caregiver Reg Seymour, sister Dianna Tritscher, brother David (partner Sharon), brother Stanley, aunt Bernice (Stoddart) Hathaway and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and former long-term partner Rocky Morrisette.



Beth was born at Invermere, BC hospital on June 6, 1953, the youngest child of Stephen and Margaret (Stoddart) Shymko. She graduated with honours from David Thompson Secondary and moved to Kamloops where she worked as a cocktail waitress, radio dispatcher and tow truck driver before joining The Bay in 1981. She was instrumental in organizing and unionizing The Bay with the support of many fellow employees. After nine long months they WON!



A Celebration of Life will be held on June 15, 2019 in Kamloops at the North Shore Community Centre at 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, a gift in her memory may be made to the or the Kamloops SPCA.



Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca Elizebeth Shymko passed away at home in Kamloops, BC on April 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.Beth is survived by her son Daniel Reuter and his fiance Nicole, two grandchildren Jorden and Kenzie, her partner/caregiver Reg Seymour, sister Dianna Tritscher, brother David (partner Sharon), brother Stanley, aunt Bernice (Stoddart) Hathaway and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and former long-term partner Rocky Morrisette.Beth was born at Invermere, BC hospital on June 6, 1953, the youngest child of Stephen and Margaret (Stoddart) Shymko. She graduated with honours from David Thompson Secondary and moved to Kamloops where she worked as a cocktail waitress, radio dispatcher and tow truck driver before joining The Bay in 1981. She was instrumental in organizing and unionizing The Bay with the support of many fellow employees. After nine long months they WON!A Celebration of Life will be held on June 15, 2019 in Kamloops at the North Shore Community Centre at 1:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, a gift in her memory may be made to the or the Kamloops SPCA.Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.