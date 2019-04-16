Elizebeth Shymko passed away at home in Kamloops, BC on April 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Beth is survived by her son Daniel Reuter and his fiance Nicole, two grandchildren Jorden and Kenzie, her partner/caregiver Reg Seymour, sister Dianna Tritscher, brother David (partner Sharon), brother Stanley, aunt Bernice (Stoddart) Hathaway and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and former long-term partner Rocky Morrisette.
Beth was born at Invermere, BC hospital on June 6, 1953, the youngest child of Stephen and Margaret (Stoddart) Shymko. She graduated with honours from David Thompson Secondary and moved to Kamloops where she worked as a cocktail waitress, radio dispatcher and tow truck driver before joining The Bay in 1981. She was instrumental in organizing and unionizing The Bay with the support of many fellow employees. After nine long months they WON!
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 15, 2019 in Kamloops at the North Shore Community Centre at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, a gift in her memory may be made to the or the Kamloops SPCA.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 16, 2019