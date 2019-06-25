We are sad to announce the passing of our Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother Ellen Berg on June 19, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
She will be loving remembered by her children Barb (John), David (Laura), Bruce (Pearl), Linda (Murray), Sheila and Dale, grandchildren Trish (Doug), Christine (Brian), Terri (Eli), Nicole (Trevor), Cody (Megan), Cathrine (Ryan), Samantha, Kevin, Kyle, John (Whit), Michael (Lisa), great-grandchildren Kirstin, Levi, Willem, Thomas, Daniel, Rylee, Ricky, Lucy, Amelia, Charlotte, Bailey, Jake, Mady and Spencer.
Predeceased by Husband Alfred in 2004.
Mom will be missed greatly by her family and many friends.
Celebration of Life to be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Ponderosa Place, 421 Columbia Street, Kamloops.
No flowers please, donations to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on June 25, 2019