November 8, 1942 – September 5, 2019
Al Dunn passed away peacefully in Kamloops, BC on September 5, 2019 at the age of 76 years. Lovingly remembered by his loving wife Doreen Dunn, daughter Tracy Dunn of Alberta and son Trevor Dunn of Kamloops, BC, grandchildren Andrew Letendre, Rayanna St. Amand, Dakota Siemens, brother Brian (Lynn) Dunn, nieces, nephews, as well as many friends and relatives. He was predeceased by his parents.
Al was first and foremost a loving husband and the best dad and grandpa we could ask for. He would do anything for his family and friends. A very gentle and giving soul to all who knew him, Al worked and 'played' hard his entire life. His absence will be felt by all. There will be no formal service by request.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019