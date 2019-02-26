Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmo Eugene Biagioni. View Sign

In Loving Memory of Elmo Eugene Biagioni

August 27, 1925 – February 19, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elmo Biagioni on February 19, 2019 at the age of 93 at the Marjorie Willoughby Hospice in Kamloops, BC.



Elmo was born in Penticton, BC on August 27, 1925 to Rose and Nicholas Biagioni. He spent his early years exploring the hills and fields near his home. When Elmo was 17 years of age, he enlisted with the Royal Canadian Navy and took his basic training at HMCS Cornwallis, Nova Scotia and bravely served his country during

September 17, 1949 and settled in Penticton where their daughter Cheryl-Ann (Sherry) was born in 1950. In September 1951, Elmo began his career as a conductor with the Canadian Pacific Railway and he moved his family to Kamloops where their son Robert was born in 1953 and then son Mark in 1969.



Elmo was a hardworking and dedicated employee with the Canadian Pacific Railway for 37 years. During this time, he made many longtime friends and had countless tales to tell of his adventures on the railway. He retired on February 1, 1988.



In 1959, Elmo and Sandy bought a two acre parcel of land on Valleyview Drive and proceeded to build their home. Elmo took great pride in his yard and manicured lawns and worked tirelessly in his large vegetable garden and extensive flower beds even after turning ninety. Elmo was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved fishing, hunting and tying flies. He volunteered for many years with the Kamloops and District Fish and Game Association and in March 2007 was awarded a Life Time Membership. He loved spending time with his numerous friends and family and hosted many a barbeque in the family backyard. Elmo was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and was always there to lend a helping hand for those in need. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humour, huge goofy grin and great laugh.



Elmo was predeceased by his parents Rose and Nicholas, brother Peter and son Mark. Elmo is survived by his wife Sandy of 69 years, daughter Sherry Solecki (John), son Robert Biagioni (Laura), brother Robert Biagioni (Elizabeth), sisters Yvonne Biagioni, Juanita Ryan (Peter), sister-in-law Joan Biagioni, grandchildren Jessie Solecki, Casey Delves (Brian), Steven Biagioni, Kurt Biagioni (Maggie), Mark Biagioni (Megan), great-grandchildren Abigail Delves, Andrew Delves, Alison Delves, Avery Biagioni, Barrett Biagioni, nieces Nicole Reynolds, Kathleen Biagioni (Michael Schreiner), Benjamin Biagioni, Michael Biagioni, Darcy Biagioni (Karina), Chris Biagioni (Julie), Colin Biagioni and eight great-nephews.



The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Loland, the nurses on 7 North at Royal Inland Hospital and nurses and volunteers at the Marjorie Willoughby Hospice. Thank you for your loving care of Elmo and support.



A Funeral Mass for Elmo will be held at the Holy Family Parish, 2797 Sunset Drive, Kamloops, BC on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 10:50 am. A reception in the church hall will follow the service. A family interment will follow at the Hillside Cemetery.



Condolences may be expressed at

