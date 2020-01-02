Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsa Ring. View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 604 Tranquille Rd Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6 (250)-554-2324 Obituary

February 23, 1927 – December 23, 2019



Mom passed away at 92 years old in the early morning of December 23, 2019 at Pine Grove Care Centre in Kamloops, BC.



She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Tor Ring, her children Karen Ring (Surrey), Brent Ring and partner Heather Hansen (Kamloops), Nora Ring (Calgary) and her granddaughter Kirsten Blakney and fiancé Jeff Cathrea (Kelowna).



Mom is predeceased by her father Konrad Huseby, mother Hilda Gulbrandsen and brother Kai Huseby.



It is a sad time and mom will be lovingly missed but her's was a life well lived, filled with passion, creativity and hard work.



Mom was born in Enebakk, Norway and lived through the occupation of Norway during WWII. She went to school for home economics and worked as a stenographer at an engineering firm before making the life changing decision to travel to Vancouver, BC for a new job. In April 1952, she travelled on her own by ship from Oslo to Halifax and then by train to Vancouver where she worked for a wealthy family in their home. It would be 23 years before she returned to see her family once again in Norway.



Upon her arrival in Vancouver, she joined the Sons of Norway and through her new friends she met another Norwegian, fell in love and married our dad within the year. Mom and dad settled in Nanaimo, BC where we were all born and in 1971, our family moved to Westsyde in Kamloops, BC.



Mom had many jobs outside of the home. She worked in Nanaimo as a store clerk, in Nanaimo's library and then as a real estate agent for Zorkin's and then Block Bros. In Kamloops, she worked at the Cheese and Wine shop in Thompson Park, then nine years at Tranquille School as a care aide and then the manager of the Tranquille Canteen.



Mom was a mentor and a teacher. She shared her Norwegian heritage through over 60 years of membership in Sons of Norway (SON). Mom was a leader in the Norwegian community and held the positions of District 7 President, District 7 Officer and Foundation Director. She was instrumental in developing opportunities for others to connect with their Norwegian heritage and learn the classic Norwegian cultural skills of language, folkdance, food preparation, baking and hardanger.



Our talented mom brought out the beauty in everything that she touched. She would likely be found in the kitchen, the sewing room, in the garden or dancing in the living room with dad.



She was known for food and flowers and was definitely ahead of her time when it came to food preparation, flavours and food presentation. She was a frequent guest on Lois Cutler's cooking show, "Carefree Cooking" and published her own cookbook, "Care Enough to Cook" in 1991. Food was not just food to mom, it was an experience of flavour and a display of beauty complete with a table setting and flowers.



Outside of the kitchen, mom's other passion was flowers. Her sanctuary was her garden where she designed her flower beds and grew the most beautiful dahlias, roses and gladiolas. Our home was always filled with the beauty of flowers.



Our family is extremely grateful for the care and compassion given to our mom and dad during his daily visits by the staff at Pine Grove Care Centre and to Dr. Sigalet who looked after mom during the past five years.



If friends desire, a donation can be made in her memory to the Pine Grove Lodge Resident Society, 313 McGowan Ave., Kamloops, BC V2B 2N8.



With love and a final good bye, we will celebrate mom's life on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:30 pm with family and friends at Hills of Peace Lutheran Church, 695 Robson Drive, Kamloops, BC.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324



