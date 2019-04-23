Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Irene Hanson. View Sign Obituary

March 7, 1920 - April 14, 2019



On April 14, 2019, mom peacefully left us for her next journey. She was predeceased by her husband Irven, daughter Sandra , sister Thelma Hansen, brothers Bill, Ken, Don and Hubert, sons-in-law Cliff Proznick and Rick Smith.



She leaves to mourn daughters Gail Proznick, Carol (Bryce) Williams, Judy (Jerry) Stalzer, son Neil (Mardell), her half sister Yvonne Mostyn and special nieces and nephew. Mom was blessed with fifteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren and fourteen great-great-grandchildren.



Mom was born in Caldervale, SK and grew up in Theodore, SK. Mom and Dad married in Galt, Ontario in 1941. After a few moves between Ontario and Saskatchewan we eventually moved back to Saskatchewan (Springside) until moving to Kamloops in 1964.



In late 2013, mom was hospitalized and eventually moved to The Hamlets at Westsyde Complex Care. She broke her hip in 2014 and was no longer mobile.



The staff on E-2 were the very best and treated her so well. The family gives very special thanks to the care aides Bev, Mandy, Jane and Sandy, as well as the LPN's, RN's and Dr. Wynne. A special thank you to Mom's neighbour Kathy who really looked out for Mom.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 23, 2019

